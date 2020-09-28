3 arrested in shooting of 13-year-old girl after fight

The girl is charged as a juvenile and is being held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

Rhonda Hall earlier said the 14-year-old came to her apartment Thursday and asked to see her granddaughter, Li'Princess Hall. After a conversation on the porch, Rhonda Hall says the 14-year-old barged inside and began fighting with Li'Princess. The Halls pushed the girl back outside the apartment, but investigators say the 14-year-old then shouted to men outside to shoot.