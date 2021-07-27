3 arrested in Louisiana, Alabama in killing

Jacob Christian Moedl, 19, of Notasulga was jailed Monday in the slaying of Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, 23, news outlets reported. On Saturday, Vincent Ray Tiller, 21, of Grantville, Georgia, and Robyn Yvonne Jones, 18, of LaGrange, Georgia, were arrested in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana.

Valley police believe Sharpe, who was found dead on July 17, was killed during a marijuana deal that was set up so he could be robbed.