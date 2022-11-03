3 arrested in Florida weeks after Georgia jail breakout

Mincey had been jailed in Georgia on kidnapping, assault and other charges after investigators said he and another man abducted a teen they mistakenly thought was stealing, assaulted him and threatened him with a gun, and then forced the teen to jump off a low bridge into a creek, abandoning him there.

Carter was jailed on charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possessing a weapon during a crime.

Tattnall County warrants accuse Bragdon of helping plan the escape, saying she was recorded having such discussions.

Mincey, Carter and Bragdon are jailed in Tallahassee awaiting extradition back to Georgia.