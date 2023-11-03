BreakingNews
BREAKING | 2nd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Atlanta

2nd of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail has been caught, sheriff's office says

Authorities said the second of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last month has been captured
Georgia News
25 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The second of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last month has been captured, authorities said.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a team of local, state and federal law enforcement officers arrested Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, just before 3 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in Atlanta. The sheriff’s office did not provide any other information about the arrest.

Sheriff David Davis said last month that Anderson, 52-year-old Joey Fournier, 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes and 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell had escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the jail early Oct. 16. Stokes was captured Oct. 26, but the other two remained on the run.

Video footage showed a blue Dodge Challenger that had been just outside the jail hours before the escape and appeared to show someone tampering with the fence. That person then brought some items into the enclosed area, and the sheriff said investigators believe the items were used to help the men escape.

Davis said just after the escape that it wasn’t clear whether the four men left the jail in that car or in another vehicle or whether they left on foot. The sheriff’s office said the car was found abandoned Friday in the parking lot of a Macon supermarket.

Bibb County deputies arrested a man last month and charged him with auto theft, saying he stole a Dodge Challenger from a rental car agency a week before the escape, which he was also charged with aiding.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election 1h ago

Credit: Google Earth

Metro Atlanta town considers annexation for massive industrial park
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Battle over fishing rights on Flint River sends ripples across Georgia
11h ago

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia’s DA oversight law faces new legal obstacle
2h ago

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia’s DA oversight law faces new legal obstacle
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Some of Greene’s Cobb constituents see redistricting as way to fix a bad match
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons WR Drake London ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Vikings with groin injury
2h ago
Six Flags merges with Cedar Fair to create $3.4 B amusement park giant
3h ago
Hawks take on the Pelicans, seek 4th straight victory
14h ago
Featured

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
11h ago
PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
9h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top