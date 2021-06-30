2nd man arrested in death of guard during Indiana bank heist

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Tina Nommay said Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary, has been charged with armed bank robbery, using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11 bank robbery and causing the death of Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park, Illinois.

Gist-Holden was arrested in Georgia in the early morning hours of June 18, following a police chase, according to officials. He is awaiting extradition to Indiana.