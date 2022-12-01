ajc logo
X

2nd ex-soldier pleads guilty in Army barracks slaying

Georgia News
3 hours ago
A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the killing of a fellow service member found dead at a Georgia base

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the 2020 killing of a fellow service member found dead from dozens of cuts and slashes in his barracks at a Georgia base.

Jordan Brown, 21, pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Court judge Tuesday in Savannah to charges of assaulting a military service member and intimidating a witness, according to court records. Prosecutors say Brown plotted with a former sergeant to kill Army Spc. Austin Hawk.

According to court records, Brown was serving as an Army specialist at Fort Stewart in 2020 when he came to the former sergeant, Byron Booker, saying that Hawk had ruined his life by reporting Brown to superiors for smoking marijuana. Brown said he feared being kicked out of the Army.

Prosecutors say the two men conspired to retaliate against Hawk, 21.

According to court records, Hawk was alone in his barracks room when Booker got him to open the door after midnight on June 17, 2020. Booker repeatedly slashed and stabbed Hawk with an unspecified sharp weapon. The medical examiner counted 40 wounds, including a fatal gash across Hawk’s throat.

Court documents say Brown was in his own barracks room at the time of the killing.

Brown's plea agreement calls for him to serve 16 1/2 to 20 years in prison, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney David Estes. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Booker, 29, pleaded guilty in October to a federal charge of murdering a military service member. He faces an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jeremy Freeman

REPORT: Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
7h ago

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

On the Georgia trail: Walker dishes red meat ahead of Obama visit
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

On the Georgia trail: Walker dishes red meat ahead of Obama visit
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Where the Braves’ payroll stands, what it could mean for rest of offseason
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Michael Conroy

Steelers go for first winning streak of season vs Falcons
26m ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
1h ago
GA Lottery
3h ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
9h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top