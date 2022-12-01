2nd ex-soldier pleads guilty in Army barracks slaying

Jordan Brown, 21, pleaded guilty before a U.S. District Court judge Tuesday in Savannah to charges of assaulting a military service member and intimidating a witness, according to court records. Prosecutors say Brown plotted with a former sergeant to kill Army Spc. Austin Hawk.

According to court records, Brown was serving as an Army specialist at Fort Stewart in 2020 when he came to the former sergeant, Byron Booker, saying that Hawk had ruined his life by reporting Brown to superiors for smoking marijuana. Brown said he feared being kicked out of the Army.