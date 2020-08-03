260 Gwinnett school employees out because of coronavirus

The number of exposed employees remains in flux as new cases are reported and others are cleared from quarantine, news outlets quoted district spokeswoman Sloan Roach as saying.

“Given the number of COVID cases in Gwinnett, we would expect to see positives among our employees based on the community spread in our county,” Roach said.

The county, the state's second-most populous, had more than 17,780 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday, with at least 240 deaths.

Meanwhile, in southwest Georgia, hard-hit by the virus when it first began to spread through the U.S., the number of hospitalized patients is climbing once again.

For the first time in about three months, COVID-19 patients were being treated in all of Phoebe Putney Health System’s hospitals, CEO Scott Steiner said in a statement Monday. In June, the health system admitted 47 such patients to its hospitals in Albany. In July, that number rose dramatically to 176, he said.

“At Phoebe, we are on day 147 of our battle with COVID-19,” Steiner said. “It has taken amazing strength, stamina and teamwork to get this far, and unfortunately, the fight is far from over.”

