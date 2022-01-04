26 years later, Atlanta police say girl's killing is solved

When Velazquez retired from the police department in 2017, Detective Scott Demeester took over much of the work. Using genealogy records, Demeester worked to develop a person of interest and obtained a sample of his DNA.

Shortly after Christmas, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s forensic lab was able to match the suspect’s DNA to evidence in the case.

The man police believe killed the teenager died in August 2021 after being in hospice care with liver and kidney failure, police said. They did not name the suspect during Tuesday’s news conference, saying they wanted the focus to be on the girl and her family.

“I’ll live with this pain for the rest of my life," said her mother, Acqunellia Smith. “Just taking one day at a time."