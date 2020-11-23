21-year-old charged with 3 murders in Georgia shootings

Justice Lusk of Stone Mountain was being held without bail after being charged with the murders of the three men. The 21-year-old was captured late Saturday near the site of the Lawrenceville shootings.

Victims include 45-year-old Eugene McClam and 64-year-old Robert Caverly, who both lived in the house where they were shot, as well as 33-year-old Steven Finch of Arabi.