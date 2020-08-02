X

2 workers, 2 inmates hurt in disturbance at Georgia prison

The Georgia Department of Corrections says two staff members and two inmates were hurt during a disturbance at a state prison that forced the facility into a lockdown

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Two staff members and two inmates at a Georgia prison were hurt during a disturbance that forced the facility into a lockdown, the state Department of Corrections said.

The injuries were not considered to be life threatening, and the incident that began just before 11 p.m. at Ware State Prison in Waycross was under control, department officials said in a statement early Sunday. The department didn't say how the workers and inmates were injured.

Georgia State Patrol, the Ware County Sheriff's Office and Waycross Police Department confirmed their agencies responded to an incident at the prison, but could not confirm any further details.

Desiree Seals in Atlanta contributed to this report.

