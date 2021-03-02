2 women killed in shooting at Georgia dollar store

Police arrested Quartez Tremon Thomas, 25, Tuesday in Phenix City, Alabama, and charged him with two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of Jasmine Trice, 30, and Kiera Williams, 28, news outlets reported, citing police.

Investigators alleged Thomas, who was believed to be Williams’ former boyfriend, shot Williams while she was in the passenger’s seat of a car parked at the Columbus discount store on Monday evening.