2 U.S. House members sue over use of metal detectors

Clyde and Gohmert said Democrats have been allowed to enter the floor without being screened, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Feb. 4.

“Speaker Pelosi has instituted an unconstitutional policy of enforcing the screening rule against only members of the Republican minority in the House of Representatives, and exempting members of the Democratic majority from its enforcement, resulting in only Republican members being fined and having their congressional salaries reduced, all for the purpose of creating a false narrative for the political benefit of the Democratic majority," the lawsuit alleges.

This claim ignores the House Ethics Committee's $5,000 fine against the House's 3rd-ranking Democrat, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who was caught entering the chamber without being screened in April.

The House voted to mandate metal detectors after rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Some Republicans said thereafter that they carried weapons in Washington, and Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., set off a metal detector when he tried to enter the chamber with a concealed handgun late January. Guns are banned in U.S. Capitol, but lawmakers aren't screened at the perimeter of the complex and can bring unloaded guns to their offices.

The suit claims the fines, which are deducted from their salaries if members don't pay them voluntarily, violate the 27th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which bans changes to congressional salaries until after an ensuing election. It also says the security measure violates the Constitution because refusing to go through a metal detector is not “disorderly conduct” for which a member can be punished, and because members can't be arrested except for “treason, felony and breach of the peace.”

