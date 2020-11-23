2 students from Georgia among those named Rhodes Scholars

The winners are Phaidra Buchanan, a senior at the University of Georgia who is from Tyrone, and Samuel E. Patterson III, a senior at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, who is from Marietta.

The Rhodes Trust announced the 32 winners Sunday. The winners were chosen from a pool of more than 2,300 applicants — of which 953 were endorsed by 288 different colleges and universities to study at Oxford University in England on scholarship. The awards are among the most prestigious that an American undergraduate can earn.