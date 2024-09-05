What to know about the 2 students and 2 teachers killed in a Georgia school shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said two 14-year-old students, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were killed. Math teacher Christina Irimie, 53, was also killed.

Richard Aspinwall, 39, taught math and was the high school football team's defensive coordinator. Head coach Mike Hancock told the Athens Banner-Herald that Aspinwall was a great man and father who loved his daughters and wife, loved football and was well-respected.

“He worked his tail off,” Hancock said. “He coached old-school ways, but he loved those kids.”

Apalachee High School junior and former football player Jay Garcia, attended a prayer vigil at a downtown Winder park Wednesday to remember the coach and teacher who helped him a lot, both in learning football and in life.

“You can’t bring back the dead,” Garcia said. “I understand some people won’t be here tomorrow and just never forget who they are and what they meant to you.”