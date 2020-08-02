2 staff members hurt in disturbance at Georgia prison

WAYCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Two staff members at a Georgia prison were hurt during a disturbance that forced the facility into a lockdown, the state Department of Corrections said.
The injuries were not considered life threatening and the incident at Ware State Prison in Waycross was under control, spokesperson Lori Benoit said in a statement early Sunday. It's unclear how the staff members were injured. The statement said no inmate injuries were reported.
Georgia State Patrol, the Ware County Sheriff's Office and Waycross Police Department confirmed their agencies responded to an incident at the prison, but could not confirm any further details.
Desiree Seals in Atlanta contributed to this report.