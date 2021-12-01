2 sheriff's investigators wounded by gunfire outside Atlanta

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Law officers are pursuing a suspect accused of shooting two DeKalb County sheriff’s investigators, authorities said.
The gunfire happened Wednesday morning at a home in the Lithonia area, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Both investigators were taken to Emory Hillandale Hospital, where they were reported to be conscious and alert, DeKalb County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said.
They were shot while serving an arrest warrant at a home. Few other details were immediately available early Wednesday.
Editors' Picks