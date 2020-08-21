2 seek recounts of losses in Georgia legislative runoffs

Anne Allen Westbrook said Thursday that she will seek a recount of her 20-vote loss to Derek Mallow in the Aug. 11 race for the Democratic nomination in House District 163 in Savannah.

Stacy Hall said earlier this week that he would seek a recount of his 37-vote loss to Bo Hatchett in the contest for the Republican nomination in Senate District 50, which covers all or part of Banks, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Jackson, Rabun, Stephens and Towns counties in northeast Georgia.