2 road workers hit and injured in Atlanta suburb

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Two road construction workers are seriously injured after being hit by a car in suburban Atlanta early Sunday

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Two road construction workers were hit by a car and seriously injured in suburban Atlanta early Sunday.

Police tell local news outlets that the men had gotten out of their vehicle under an overpass in Marietta to set up an electronic sign with an arrow showing a lane was closed.

A gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta hit the message board and the workers, police said.

The driver stopped, but then ran away on foot before emergency workers arrived.

Police are looking for the driver, who hasn't been identified.

Both men, identified as Jimmy Varraza, 38, and Oscar Aguilar, 28, were hospitalized with injuries.

