2 preschool workers charged after parent sees abuse on video

"It doesn't matter whose child it is," Brant Duncan told WSB-TV. "It's a child. They're helpless. They're defenseless."

The women were arrested Monday. Alostwani was granted $75,000 bail Tuesday and was released Wednesday, while Briceno was denied bail because of her immigration status. It's unclear if either have lawyers representing them.

Several other parents have reported abuse since the arrests. Police said they are reviewing video looking for other instances.

The owner of the preschool, Endeavor Schools, told parents it fired the women for “inappropriate disciplinary actions.”

“We expect our staff to adhere to the highest standards of care, and any failure to do so will not be tolerated," Endeavor said.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is investigating “allegations of inappropriate discipline," spokesperson Reg Griffin said. Endeavor said child welfare authorities were also called.

A teacher who wrote a statement given to police said Alostwani and Briceno had a history of abusive behavior, including screaming, pinching and pulling ears.

“Whenever a child wasn’t listening or following directions, Zeina would get in the child’s face and scream at them, pinch their cheeks, arms, nose, pull their ears, she would sometimes pick them up and very forcefully would place them back down on the carpet. Soriana would do some of the same actions as Zeina, but at a different time,” the warrant reads, quoting the statement.