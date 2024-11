2 police officers shot in neighborhood outside Atlanta expected to survive injuries

“Early indications are there will be a full recovery” for both officers, DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond said at a Wednesday afternoon briefing.

Both officers were at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for observation, Ramos said.

Officers were sent to the home after a 911 call was placed, and dispatchers could hear arguing in the background, Ramos said. A woman told police that her 20-year-old son was acting aggressively, the chief said.

As officers went to confront the man, Ramos said he fired several shots at the officers through a bedroom door inside the home.

Ramos said one of the officers continued to pursue the man even after being shot, and took him into custody as other officers arrived to help in the arrest. He was being interviewed by investigators Wednesday afternoon, she said. There was no immediate information about possible charges.

“Thanksgiving, it's a time to grateful and blessed. And we are grateful and blessed today that our officers will be able to spend Thanksgiving with their families,” Ramos said.