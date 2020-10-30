2 plead guilty in Georgia case of 2 buried children

During a court hearing in Effingham County, Assistant District Attorney Brian Deal said the stepmother of victims Mary Frances Crocker and Elwyn John Crocker Jr. had agreed to a plea deal that includes a sentence of life without parole. Candice Crocker had faced a possible death sentence if convicted in the slayings of her stepchildren.

Roy Prater, the boyfriend of Candice Crocker's mother, also pleaded guilty to murder and other counts, Deal said. He has not been sentenced, the Savannah Morning News reported.