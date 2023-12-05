2 plead guilty in fire at Atlanta Wendy's restaurant during protest after Rayshard Brooks killing

Wade's case was still pending. He was in federal prison in West Virginia after pleading guilty in February 2022 to a charge of conspiracy to burn U.S. Postal Service vehicles. Amanda Young, a lawyer listed for him in court records, declined on Tuesday to comment on his Fulton County case or his co-defendants' plea deals.

Khalil Eaddy, an attorney for Kingston, said his client is remorseful and is grateful to have this case behind him.

“This is a good young man committed to his family and his community" Eaddy said in a press release Tuesday. "Since that night three years ago, he’s not only graduated from Georgia State University with plans to begin graduate school, he has kept the faith with our courts and with justice itself.”

The fast food restaurant was set ablaze during a protest on June 13, 2020, the night after a police officer fatally shot Brooks.

Police had responded on June 12, 2020, to complaints that Brooks was asleep in his car in the restaurant's drive-thru lane. Police body camera video shows the 27-year-old Black man struggling with two white officers after they told him he'd had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him. Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at the other officer as he ran. An autopsy found that Brooks was shot twice in the back.

A special prosecutor appointed to examine the shooting last year announced that he would not seek charges against either officer involved, saying they acted reasonably.

Before he was shot, Brooks told officers three times that he had been with a girlfriend named Natalie White that night. Drew Findling, a lawyer for White, confirmed at the time that his client is the person Brooks was talking about but declined to comment further on their relationship, saying only that they were close.