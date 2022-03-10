2 people indicted in New Jersey on 'community gun' charges

Quaneisha Frost-Clark, 27, of Loganville, Georgia, and Marquise Peterson, 28, of Trenton, are accused of conspiracy, possessing the guns and transporting them to the state during a six-month period in 2020. The indictment was handed up Wednesday and made public Thursday.

Acting state Attorney General Platkin said the case highlights law enforcement efforts to combat gun trafficking, adding that the “vast majority” of firearms used in criminal activity in New Jersey originate from out of state. He also noted this case involves so-called “community guns,” which are firearms that are transferred among two or more persons who use them for unlawful reasons.