Georgia News
Georgia News

2 officers were hurt and a suspect killed in a shootout near Atlanta

Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a shootout just south of Atlanta
23 minutes ago

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Two police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a shootout Friday just south of Atlanta.

Just before noon, Fulton County police officers observed a “suspicious individual” and requested assistance, according to a news release. As an officer from the city of South Fulton arrived to provide support, there was an exchange of gunfire.

A Fulton County police officer and a South Fulton police officer were injured, and the suspect was fatally wounded, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Multiple agencies are at the scene where two police officers were shot Friday on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

2 officers shot, suspect dead in gunfire at Fulton hotel near I-20

Man 'started running, he started shooting the police, so they started shooting back,' hotel manager tell the AJC.

21m ago

Officials ID man found fatally shot in vehicle in Grant Park neighborhood

George Johnson, 28, was found in the back seat of a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Man found shot to death near SW Atlanta fire station

The Latest

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer listens during a briefing, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

ICE requests Georgia-born U.S. citizen held in Florida jail

Braves host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Atlanta and Miami square off for play-in game

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.