2 new judges appointed to serve Georgia's Cobb County

Brown serves as deputy chief assistant district attorney and as the director of Community Affairs at the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. There, she built and leads the Crime Strategies and Community Partnerships Unit.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to join this dynamic team,” Brown said. “I thank Chief Judge Murphy for entrusting me with this opportunity to serve my Cobb County neighbors.”

McLaughlin and Brown will fill vacancies created by Judge Kellie S. Hill's recent election to the Superior Court bench and Judge Gerald Moore's decision to leave the bench at the end of the year to pursue another opportunity.

The Magistrate Court operates 24 hours a day over the course of a year and has a heavy criminal and civil caseload.