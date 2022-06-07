2 more shootings put Macon on pace to top homicide record

The Telegraph of Macon reports that Roderick A. Felton and Braxton Cole were inside a convenience store when they fatally shot each other. The third victim, 23-year-old Deroderick Collins, was hospitalized with injuries.

Bibb County sheriff's investigators said Tuesday that security footage shows Cole approached Felton in the parking lot and followed him into the store before getting into an argument, pulling a gun and shooting at Felton. Security footage shows Felton then pulled a gun and shot back. Investigators characterized Collins as a bystander.