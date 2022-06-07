2 more shootings put Macon on pace to top homicide record

BreakingNews
BREAKING: Man with rifle barricaded in home in Hall County, police say
Macon is again on track to break its yearly record for homicides after a Monday shooting at a convenience store left two 19-year-old men dead and a third man wounded

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Macon is again on track to break its yearly record for homicides after a Monday shooting at a convenience store left two 19-year-old men dead and a third man wounded.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that Roderick A. Felton and Braxton Cole were inside a convenience store when they fatally shot each other. The third victim, 23-year-old Deroderick Collins, was hospitalized with injuries.

Bibb County sheriff's investigators said Tuesday that security footage shows Cole approached Felton in the parking lot and followed him into the store before getting into an argument, pulling a gun and shooting at Felton. Security footage shows Felton then pulled a gun and shot back. Investigators characterized Collins as a bystander.

A 16-year-old boy, Kymelo Early, died after a May 9 shooting in the parking lot of the same store. A 21-year-old was charged with involuntary manslaughter in Early's death.

Felton and Cole are Macon-Bibb County's 28th and 29th homicides of the year, capping a two-day span when eight people were shot in three episodes. Macon is on pace to top the record of 54 homicides it set last year.

