2 more Georgia electric cooperatives to offer internet

“We struggled for years with poor connectivity, but looked at it as just another one of those things that many rural Americans lacked, like traffic lights, chain restaurants, or department stores,” said Southern Rivers President and CEO Michael McMillan. “But when schools closed, our children's only access to education was via the internet. It became crystal clear that quality internet at an affordable price is not a luxury. It is essential.”

Monroe County and its school district will contribute $1.3 million in local funds. The two cooperatives will start construction this year, beginning in that county. The first phase will be done in 12 to 16 months, officials said Monday, while full build-out is expected to take four or five years. The first customers could be turned on this summer.