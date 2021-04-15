2 men found dead in burning truck; man charged with murder

The sheriff said the men reportedly left to discuss a business deal with a Hispanic man and weren't heard from again. Tips eventually led investigators to search a house in Griffin on Wednesday. They found furniture and other items piled up in the backyard and burned.

“Somebody had gone through the house spraying bleach in an attempt to hide anything that might have happened," Dix said.

Despite those efforts, Dix said, investigators found blood in a corner of a back room where they believe Wyatt and Benford were killed. They also found Wyatt's pickup truck near the house.

Cabrealopez was captured in Atlanta around noon Thursday after a state trooper forced him to a stop following a short chase.

Dix said investigators believe Cabrealopez entered the country illegally.

The sheriff said clothing found in the house suggests people other than Cabrealopez were living in the house, but said it’s not clear if they were linked to the killing.