2 men charged with using Georgia money to buy auto parts

The indictment alleges that Addie and Cooke misused their state purchasing cards to buy auto parts a combined 55 times between 2015 and 2017 from NAPA Auto Parts. They are charged with unlawful use of state funds and theft by taking.

Addie was a manager, and Cooke was a warehouse supervisor for the Georgia Department of Transportation, McAfee said. He said the men claimed that they were buying parts for department vehicles. However, an audit showed the parts were designed for cars and trucks made by Ferrari, Cadillac, Hummer, Bentley, Porsche, and Lexus.