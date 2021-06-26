2 men accused of shooting at residents of homeless camp

Prosecutor Rachel Murphy said Veal and Tarver would frequently visit the camp and give homeless people cigarettes, beer or marijuana. She said the two would later return and “demand payment in the form of cash or sexual favors.”

When people refused, Murphy said Veal and Tarver to become angry.

“The victims in this case said it’s not uncommon for (Veal and Tarver) to shoot at the individuals, which is what occurred,” Murphy said.

Two men at the camp were named as victims, although only one was wounded.