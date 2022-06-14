BreakingNews
Georgia health officials confirm second monkeypox case in the state
2 killed, 2 hurt by runaway dump truck in northwest Georgia

ROME, Ga. (AP) — A runaway dump truck struck and killed two men in northwest Georgia on Tuesday, leaving two others with serious injuries.

Local news outlets report the brakes failed on a dump truck that was carrying asphalt for a private paving project north of Rome.

Floyd County police say 19-year-old Cody Hauser and a second unidentified man were struck and killed when the truck began to roll downhill, hitting an excavator.

The dump truck and excavator ended up in the woods off the road.

Both men in the truck were also injured. One was taken by helicopter to Chattanooga, Tennessee, while a second one was taken to a hospital in Rome.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
