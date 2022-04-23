2 injured in shooting on Georgia university campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Two people were injured in a shooting late Friday on the campus of Savannah State University, campus officials said.
Campus police responded to the shootings near the university's football stadium, where the two wounded people were treated by emergency responders before being taken to a hospital, university officials said in a statement Saturday.
Administrators said Savannah police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were assisting campus police in investigating. No arrests had been announced and no other details were released.
The university did not say whether the people injured were students.
At least four other people have been shot in separate crimes on Savannah State’s campus since 2014, including two victims who were killed.
Credit: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office