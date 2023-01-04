2 go to runoff for Georgia House seat of ex-speaker Ralston

Ralston has said she wants to continue her husband’s work to improve Georgia’s mental health system. Chastain campaigned on a pledge to abolish the state income tax.

David Ralston died on Nov. 16 at age 68, less than two weeks after he announced he was stepping down because of health concerns.

Ralston became Georgia state government’s second most powerful leader during his 13 years leading the 180-member House. Republicans have nominated Jon Burns of Newington to replace Ralston. Burns is likely to officially become the chamber's leader when the newly elected General Assembly convenes Monday.