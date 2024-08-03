2 Georgia National Guard soldiers die in separate noncombat incidents in Iraq

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia National Guard soldiers died Wednesday in Iraq in what the U.S. Army says were unrelated noncombat deaths.

Spc. Travis Jordan Pameni, 23, of Douglasville died in Baghdad after an incident in another location, the Army said. Pameni was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, based in Lawrenceville.

That unit began a mission at an undisclosed location in the Middle East in April.