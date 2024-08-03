Georgia News

2 Georgia National Guard soldiers die in separate noncombat incidents in Iraq

Two Georgia National Guard soldiers have died in Iraq in what the U.S. Army says were unrelated noncombat deaths
ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia National Guard soldiers died Wednesday in Iraq in what the U.S. Army says were unrelated noncombat deaths.

Spc. Travis Jordan Pameni, 23, of Douglasville died in Baghdad after an incident in another location, the Army said. Pameni was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, based in Lawrenceville.

That unit began a mission at an undisclosed location in the Middle East in April.

Spc. Owen James Elliott, 23, of Twin City died in Baghdad. Elliott was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 118th Field Artillery Regiment, based in Savannah.

That unit began a Middle East deployment in December, the Georgia National Guard has said, focusing on air defense artillery.

The Army said it's investigating each death. There's no evidence of foul play, officials said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Specialist Pameni and Specialist Elliott,” said Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commander and Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard. “Both of these soldiers selflessly served our state and nation. We extend our prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of both soldiers.”

The Georgia National Guard declined further comment Saturday.

