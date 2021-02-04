2 Georgia jail inmates charged in jail death case

Ben Hill County inmate Telvin King, 30, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, battery and tampering with evidence in the December death of 30-year-old Demetris Lewis, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Collin Smith, 24, is charged with tampering with evidence and false statements. The GBI charged the two men on Jan. 26.

It was not immediately clear whether either man had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.