2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

The rates for at least 300 services had to be published in a consumer-friendly manner. Hospitals also had to publish all their charges in a format that could be read on the internet by other computer systems. That would allow web developers and consumer groups to come up with tools that patients and their families could use.

In addition to giving patients pricing information, the rules were intended to foster competition that could bring down prices.

The American Hospital Association opposed them, saying the disclosure of privately negotiated rates would not help patients understand what they would actually pay for treatment. It also argued that insurers could use the information to squeeze hospitals and hospitals needed to focus their resources on fighting the COVID pandemic.

In letters to Northside Atlanta and Northside Cherokee on Tuesday, CMS said the hospitals had failed to display “shoppable services in a consumer-friendly manner." CMS said they both had received a warning prior to the fine.

Instead of correcting the problem, Northside Atlanta told CMS in November that potential patients should request price estimates by calling a number or sending an email, according to CMS.

The hospitals can appeal.