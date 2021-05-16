2 former Columbus schools to be redeveloped after sales

The Muscogee County school board voted Monday to sell the former Waverly Terrace School for $425,000, while it approved an amended agreement to sell the former Rose Hill School for $450,000, The Ledger-Enquirer reported. Both are in Columbus.

School district operations chief Dave Goldberg said Cardinal Group of Denver plans to convert Waverly Terrace “into some kind of therapy program.” The 3-acre (1.2-hectare) property includes a one-story building constructed in 1920. The school most recently housed Columbus' Early College Academy, which merged in 2019 with Jordan Vocational High School.