2 former Chick-fil-A workers indicted on fraud charges

Larry James Black Jr., 37, of Center Point and Joshua Daniel Powell, 40, of Moody came up with a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in customer payments, allegedly using fraudulent email and digital payment accounts to trick customers, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said that rather than the restaurant, money went into bank accounts controlled by the men between April 2018 and January 2020. An indictment detailed more than $30,000 in transfers that prosecutors said were illegal.