2 Florida-based grocery chains limit some Thanksgiving items

Publix, which operates nearly 1,300 stores across seven states in the Southeast, and Winn-Dixie, with stores in five Southern states, put some restrictions in place due to ongoing supply chain issues and the increased holiday demand, officials said.

Last week, Publix began limiting customers to two each of the following items: canned cranberry sauce; canned pie filling; jarred gravy; cream cheese; bacon; canola and vegetable oil; paper napkins; disposable cups, cutlery and plates; toilet paper; sports drinks; rolled sausage; referigerated pet food; and canned cat food. Individual stores have placed signs on the shelves indicating which items are limited.