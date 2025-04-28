2 fatally shot and 2 critically wounded at a motorcycle riders' gathering near Atlanta

FOREST PARK, Ga. (AP) — Two people were killed and at least two others wounded at a large gathering of motorcycle riders just south of Atlanta, police said.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in Forest Park, police said in a statement.
Numerous motorcyclists were speeding away when officers arrived, and police had to navigate a “large and chaotic crowd” of 100 to 150 people to reach the victims, Forest Park police said.
The two people wounded were hospitalized on Monday in critical condition, Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss said at a Monday news conference.
“We do know that there was a verbal altercation, and that’s all I can speak of as it relates to what transpired during the altercation,” Criss said.
Police are “very close on bringing those that are responsible for this crime to justice,” he said.
One of the men who died was from Philadelphia, the police chief said. Few other details about the victims were immediately released.
Criss said the gathering involved motorcycle clubs, but he did not identify which ones.
