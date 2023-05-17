X

2 Democrats head to runoff for suburban Atlanta state House seat

Georgia News
58 minutes ago
A former state House member and a former South Fulton city council member are heading to a runoff in Georgia House District 68

ATLANTA (AP) — A former state House member and a former South Fulton city council member are heading to a runoff June 13 for Georgia House District 68.

Former councilman Mark Baker won nearly a third of the vote in a five-candidate field on Tuesday. Running close behind was Derrick Jackson, who held the seat for three terms before running for lieutenant governor last year. Both are Democrats.

The seat represents Atlanta suburbs in southern Fulton and northern Fayette counties. It's open after Letitia "Tish" Naghise, who had won an election to replace Jackson, died in March from an illness.

Three other Democrats — Taiwo Idowu, Jane Williams and John Culbreth — trailed in the special election.

It's the fifth special election to fill a vacant seat in the 180-member Georgia House this year.

Under Georgia law, because no candidate won a majority, a runoff election is required.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Burt Jones says he ‘might’ run for Georgia governor in 20262h ago

BREAKING: Man shot off Howell Mill Road in west Midtown
1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
43m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ethiopian Airlines begins first Atlanta flights to and from Addis Ababa
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ethiopian Airlines begins first Atlanta flights to and from Addis Ababa
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Residents sue to overturn new city of Mableton
3h ago
The Latest
Rangers square off against the Braves with series tied 1-1
11h ago
Garcia extends MLB-best RBI total, Rangers beat Braves 7-4
15h ago
Utility commission gives Georgia Power the OK for a 12% rate increase starting in June
22h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
7h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top