2 Democrats head to runoff for suburban Atlanta state House seat

Former councilman Mark Baker won nearly a third of the vote in a five-candidate field on Tuesday. Running close behind was Derrick Jackson, who held the seat for three terms before running for lieutenant governor last year. Both are Democrats.

The seat represents Atlanta suburbs in southern Fulton and northern Fayette counties. It's open after Letitia "Tish" Naghise, who had won an election to replace Jackson, died in March from an illness.