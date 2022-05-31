BreakingNews
BREAKING: DeKalb delays certifying election results due to prolonged recount
ajc logo
X

2 dead in shooting at crowded rural Georgia music festival

Georgia News
42 minutes ago
Investigators are searching for culprits in shootings that killed two people at a music festival in east central Georgia

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Investigators are searching for culprits in shootings that killed two people at a music festival in east central Georgia.

Local news outlets report the shooting in Sandersville killed William Mykell Lowery, 17, and Christopher “Scooter” Dunn, 30.

Both men were attending a Freaknik festival at a local park. Freaknik was once a spring break festival in Atlanta attended by students at historically Black colleges and universities. But the name is now used by music promoters for dances, concerts and events nationwide. Sandersville is about 100 miles (165 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

Witnesses said the shooting sparked a stampede.

“You just heard gunshots go off and then the whole crowd just started running. Everybody just started hiding behind cars and stuff and a lot of folks were rushing out with cars because the whole field was packed,” Timothy Pace told WJBF-TV.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran told WMAZ-TV that the first deputy arrived to find as many as a thousand people attending.

“Once he got there to the location, more shots were being fired. He radioed for assistance and there, far out, he found a victim that had been shot. We later found out that another person had been shot and was driven to the hospital by a civilian,” Cochran said.

Pace said the crowded event had little security and no one checking for weapons.

Cochran's office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are handling the inquiry.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: DeKalb delays certifying election results due to prolonged recount1h ago
At least 20 die on Georgia roads, waterways over Memorial Day weekend
6h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
8h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
3h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
3h ago
Fight at Midtown IHOP leads to exchange of gunfire in parking lot
2h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
10m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
10m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
10m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top