2 dead in shooting at crowded rural Georgia music festival

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran told WMAZ-TV that the first deputy arrived to find as many as a thousand people attending.

“Once he got there to the location, more shots were being fired. He radioed for assistance and there, far out, he found a victim that had been shot. We later found out that another person had been shot and was driven to the hospital by a civilian,” Cochran said.

Pace said the crowded event had little security and no one checking for weapons.

Cochran's office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are handling the inquiry.