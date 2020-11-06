X

2 dead, 3 injured in Atlanta shooting involving police

Georgia News | 50 minutes ago
A shooting in downtown Atlanta has let two people dead and three injured

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting in downtown Atlanta let two people dead and three injured early Friday.

News outlets reported that gunfire erupted outside a nightclub after two groups of people got into an argument.

Two people were killed and three others were wounded, and one person also was reportedly struck by a vehicle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted that it was helping Atlanta police investigate a shooting that involved at least one officer, but it was unclear whether police bullets struck anyone who was shot.

