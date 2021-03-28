2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Georgia highway crash

The deadly collision happened Saturday on U.S. 17 in Bryan County southwest of Savannah, WSAV-TV reported. Cpl. Dante Williams of the State Patrol said a driver traveling northbound in a southbound lane collided head-on with a pickup truck.

Williams said the wrong-way driver was killed, as was a passenger in the pickup truck. The trooper said the driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.