2 children die in early morning fire in Georgia

Georgia News | 12 minutes ago
Two children died in an early morning fire Wednesday at a mobile home in Georgia’s Troup County

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Two children died in an early morning fire Wednesday at a mobile home in Georgia's Troup County.

Authorities said the fire broke out about 4 a.m. and when firefighters arrived at the Cherry Valley Mobile Estates mobile home park in LaGrange, they found the trailer engulfed with people trapped inside.

A 12- and 8-year-old did not get out, despite efforts by their mother, who was injured and taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition, news outlets reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

