2 charged with murder in southeast Georgia shooting death

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that it has arrested 35-year-old Ta’Lawrence Terraine Vickers of Atlanta and 35-year-old Willie James Rogers of Jacksonville, Florida, in connection with the Monday shooting death of 20-year-old Zacheriah Douglas Wright.

Wright was found shot on a rural Montgomery County road and died in a hospital in nearby Vidalia. An autopsy showed he died from a single gunshot to his torso, GBI said.