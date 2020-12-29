2 charged with murder after strip club parking lot shootout

Security guards were forcing 53-year-old Johnny Perkins to leave the Commotions Club in LaGrange around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when the Alexander City resident drew a handgun and began shooting at guards, police told local news outlets. Guards shot back and hit 47-year-old Steven Perkins, the brother of Johnny Perkins, who had also been involved in the fight.

At the same time, police said Johnny Perkins wife, Kristi Perkins, came outside and attacked a manager, 36-year-old Lynette Denault, by hitting her and attempting to bite her.