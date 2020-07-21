2 boaters charged 1 year after fatal crash on Georgia lake

Michael Howard Goodman, 64, and Richard Scott Goodwin, 57, surrendered to authorities last week on the charge, as well as a misdemeanor for failure to follow “rules of the road for boats," according to Cherokee County Solicitor-General Todd Hayes.

Lynn Shepard, 47, was a passenger on a personal watercraft driven by Goodwin and Goodman was operating a ski boat when the vessels collided on Lake Allatoona in August 2019, news outlets have reported.