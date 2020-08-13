2 big Georgia fall fairs canceled because of COVID-19 fears

“We feel that there is no ‘half-way’ to producing a fair like what we are used to hosting, and because of that we have reached this unforeseen decision to cancel,” Foster Rhodes, chairman of the state agency that puts on the fair, said in a statement.

The Cobb County Fair Association said the park that hosts the fair is instead being used for COVID-19 testing. They say they hope to create drive-through food weekends in late September and early October.

“We realized there were no options left available to us,” association President Frank Wigington said in a statement. Organizers said it was the first time since World War II that the event was canceled.

Both groups say they intend to hold fairs in 2021.