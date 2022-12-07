2 arrests in Atlanta shooting that left 2 young people dead

Zyion Charles, 12, died at the scene while Cameron Jackson, 15, died from his injuries several days later, authorities said. Four others, all under 18 years old, were treated for injuries and released from an area hospital, police said.

Investigators said Jackson, who was riding a scooter, was the intended target.

Investigators have said a group of children and teens was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and for violating a 3 p.m. curfew. From there, the group walked to the nearby bridge, where shots were fired, investigators said.

Video surveillance cameras captured the shooting, after which a group of teens boarded a MARTA train at the Arts Center station. Train cameras showed the teens celebrating and showing guns to other passengers as they rode through the city, police previously said.