ajc logo
X

2 arrests in Atlanta shooting that left 2 young people dead

Georgia News
10 minutes ago
Police in Atlanta say two teenagers are in custody on charges linked to a shooting last month that killed a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old

ATLANTA (AP) — Two teenagers were in custody Wednesday on charges linked to a shooting last month in Atlanta that left a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old dead, authorities said.

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. announced the arrests Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The suspects' names were not released. Both face two counts of murder, aggravated assault and gang charges, Hampton said.

Hampton said the suspects, ages 15 and 16, were both students in the Atlanta public school system. The 16-year-old was captured in New York City with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, he said.

“This investigation is not over,” Hampton said. “We do anticipate additional charges.”

Investigators did not release details of a possible motive for the shooting. It happened Nov. 26 on the 17th Street bridge, not far from the Atlantic Station retail and residential area.

Zyion Charles, 12, died at the scene while Cameron Jackson, 15, died from his injuries several days later, authorities said. Four others, all under 18 years old, were treated for injuries and released from an area hospital, police said.

Investigators said Jackson, who was riding a scooter, was the intended target.

Investigators have said a group of children and teens was escorted off the Atlantic Station property for unruly behavior and for violating a 3 p.m. curfew. From there, the group walked to the nearby bridge, where shots were fired, investigators said.

Video surveillance cameras captured the shooting, after which a group of teens boarded a MARTA train at the Arts Center station. Train cameras showed the teens celebrating and showing guns to other passengers as they rode through the city, police previously said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker
10h ago

Eight Georgians charged in $30 million unemployment benefits scheme
3h ago

Credit: Atlanta police

Atlanta bridge shooting victims were 12 and 15. The suspects are 15 and 16
4h ago

Credit: Atlanta police

Atlanta bridge shooting victims were 12 and 15. The suspects are 15 and 16
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Fight outside Walmart in Cobb erupts into gunfire, leaves 1 injured
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mike Stewart

1 person hurt in shooting outside suburban Atlanta Walmart
26m ago
Interior secretary: `Unacceptable' to mine near famed swamp
34m ago
AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal
37m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
7h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
7h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top